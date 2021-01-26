TheStreet
Pizza Hut Adds 'Fastest-Growing' Detroit Pizza to Menu at $11

Pizza Hut added a new $11 Detroit-style pizza to its menu as demand for the product rises. 'It's no longer a Midwest-only thing' an executive said.
Yum Brands'  (YUM) - Get Report Pizza Hut on Tuesday added a rectangular Detroit-style pan pizza in four variations to its menu.

“Detroit-style pizza is the fastest-growing trend in pizza,” said David Graves, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut, in an interview with CNBC. "It’s no longer a Midwest-only thing."

“Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-style pizza,” said Graves. “The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level.”

The chain said it spent more than a year developing and perfecting its Detroit-style pizza. It tried more than 500 iterations and tested several of those in the Midwest, where this pizza franchise was born.

The new menu offering, priced at $10.99, is loaded with cheese, toppings and finished off with a vine-ripened tomato sauce. It comes in four Detroit options including double pepperoni, double cheesy, meaty deluxe and supremo.

The new pizza is now available nationwide for contactless delivery, takeout or curbside pickup, the company said.

A few weeks back, Yum Brands' Taco Bell said it was exploring a partnership with Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report for its first plant-based meat menu offering, to be tested next year.

Yum told TheStreet that the one-year timeline for the new product reflected shifts in its business stemming from the pandemic.

In December, Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower upgraded Yum! to an overweight ranking.

“Coming out of a year unlike any other in modern history for the restaurant industry, we expect chains to benefit from pent-up demand and a consumer who is flush with cash to spend," he said.

Shares of Yum at last check were little changed at $105.37.

Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. 

