Pixar Brings Back a Beloved Character to Help Raise Money for Charity

Proceeds from the auction will go to charities like Girls Inc. and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Those who grew up in the early aughts will remember the beloved "Cars" character Sally Carrera — the periwinkle-colored Porsche 911 Carrera works as a town attorney, looks out for her friends and community, and becomes the romantic interest of main character Lightning McQueen.

Porsche Is Making A Real-World Sally Carrera

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic movie on anthropomorphic cars, Porsche and Pixar have teamed up to build and auction off a real-life model of the classic character.

While not a direct copy of the 2002 character, the timepiece will be built for the road and be easily recognizable as Sally with the same silver pipes, custom wheels and, naturally, light blue color.

Pixar, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, is supplying the design and the character trademark, while Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report-owned Porsche will be building the model at a German factory.

Proceeds from the auction will go to charities like Girls Inc. and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which helps settle people displaced by war and conflict. Details on everything from the minimum bid price to the time and place of the auction are yet to be released.

Porsche

"The whole project began with the premise that Sally’s character was devoted to helping others and it seems right that this should continue 20 years on," Jay Ward, creative director of franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, said in a statement.

How Much Money Can Sally Carrera Raise?

Sally Carrera, as well as the rest of the characters from the "Cars" franchise, have a very loyal fanbase — the three "Cars" movies released between 2002 and 2017 collectively brought in over $1.4 billion. Sally Carrera, in particular, is a favorite among those who grew up on the original movie.

As a testament to the strength of those childhood memories, a buyer once paid $483,000 for a Dumbo the Flying Elephant car from the original Disneyland ride in 2018. The auction, which was full of other Disney collectibles and nicknacks, raised $8.3 million in total.

"Translating the spirit of Sally into a new 911 has been fascinating — this time the sports car is intended for our world, and to be driven and enjoyed — it will have a windscreen you can see out of, and shares its panels with the 911 we know and love," Kjell Gruner, president and chief executive of Porsche Cars North America, said in a statement.