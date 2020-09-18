Pivotal, Aptiv, Veritone: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Pivotal Investments, Aptiv, Westport Fuel Systems, Bloom Energy, and Veritone are some of the top gainers for Friday.

Stocks were trading lower Friday as investors reacted to signs of a patchy U.S. recovery and indications that global coronavirus infections have begun to surge again.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Pivotal Investment | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Pivotal Investment (PIC) - Get Report was climbing after electric-vehicle-technology provider XL Fleet agreed to merge with the special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

2. Aptiv | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Aptiv (APTV) - Get Report was climbing after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas more than doubled his price target on the vehicle-parts maker to $150 from $63. Jonas, who keeps an overweight rating on the shares, named Aptiv as his top pick in the U.S. Autos and Shared Mobility space.

3. Westport Fuel Systems | Percentage Increase Over 32%

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) - Get Report after the maker of natural gas-fueled engines said its Weichai Westport joint venture in China had secured certification for its 12-liter HPDI 2.0 engine from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China.

4. Bloom Energy | Percentage Increase Over 21%

Bloom Energy (BE) - Get Report was surging after Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on the electrical equipment and parts maker to $23 from $21, while maintaining an overweight rating.

5. Veritone | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report was climbing after the company said it has been awarded $1.3 million of subcontracts for software license and technology development services in support of the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research program.