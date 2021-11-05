Pinterest Stock Gains on Strong Earnings and Rollout of Pinterest TV

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report shares gained on Friday, rising more than 6% in premarket trading after the online visual-inspiration site posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue despite a decline in monthly users and the rollout of Pinterest TV.

Pinterest reported net income of $94 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $94.2 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company’s adjusted net income was $201 million, or 28 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 43% to $632.9 million from $442.6 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net income of 22 cents a share on revenue of $631 million.

Another key metric, average revenue per user (ARPU), was $1.41 with monthly active users (MAUs) at 444 million. Analysts had expected ARPU to improve sequentially to $1.38 from $1.32 in the second quarter, with MAUs improving to 460 million from 454 million in the second quarter.

Pinterest said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow in the “high teens percentage range” year over year.

Last week, the highly visual social media platform announced the creation of Pinterest TV, a series of live, original and shoppable episodes featuring creators on Pinterest.

Set to debut Nov. 8, each 30-minute episode will host a creator and will be aired Monday through Friday at 6 pm E.T. on iOS and Android. 'Pinners' can view episodes on-demand throughout the week to save and rewatch later.

On Fridays, products will be available in a live shopping setting where users can take advantage of discounts from brands such as Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report. Users can also click on the TV icon in the upper left corner of the Pinterest app to view episodes, interact with hosts, ask questions via chat and get answers live.

Pinterest shares took a tumble late last month after after PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report, which was linked to a $45 billion takeover of the company, said it was not pursing an acquisition of the group.

At last check, shares of Pinterest were 4.54% at $45.62 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock is down 35.89%.