TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Pinterest Q4 Earnings Report Beats Expectations

Pinterest posted revenue of $705.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 76% from $400 million last year.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Report beat analysts’ expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday on a surge in revenue during the period.

Pinterest posted revenue of $705.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 76% from $400 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $645.7 million.

Net income registered $207.841 million, or 30 cents a share, in the latest quarter, swinging from a loss of $35.718 million, or 6 cents a share a year earlier. The analyst consensus called for EPS of 18 cents.

Global monthly active users grew 37% year over year to 459 million.

Pinterest shares recently traded at $83.77, up 0.08%. They climbed 0.91% in the regular trading session Thursday and have soared 116% in the past six months, as consumers have flocked to social media during the Covid pandemic.

“We welcomed over 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history, and now we reach more than 450 million monthly active users around the world,” Chief Executive Ben Silbermann said in a statement.

“I’m proud of our company and the inspiration we’ve been able to bring to so many lives during a trying year.”

Prior to the earnings release, Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi put the fair value at $42 for the stock. “While we don't expect Pinterest to displace online advertising behemoths Google and Facebook or up-and-coming Amazon, we do expect it to attract a small pinch of digital ad spending, which we estimate is an addressable market of nearly $500 billion,” he wrote last year.

Shares rose $6.60 or 8.5% to $84.44 in after-hours trading. 

Tags
terms:
Earnings
Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Posts Profit Beat, Pledges $29B for EVs and Autonomous Vehicles

Snapchat Lead
INVESTING

Snap Forecasts First-Quarter EBITDA Loss

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Drops Despite Logging First Billion-Dollar Sales Quarter

Peloton Stock
EARNINGS

Thursday's Earnings: Peloton Shares Fall, Ford Rises

Gerber
INVESTING

Nestle's Gerber and Hain Celestial Among Baby Food Makers Found With Toxic Metal Levels

Why Canada Goose Soars Way Above America's Dying Retail Sector
INVESTING

Canada Goose, eBay, Skillz: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Closes at Record; Stocks Extend Win Streak to Four

The Dirty Dozen: 12 Tricky Tax Dependent Dilemmas
Sponsored Story

The Dirty Dozen: 12 Tricky Tax Dependent Dilemmas