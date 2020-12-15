Pinterest Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit for $22.5 Million

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report were rising Tuesday a day after the social media company agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle claims of gender discrimination and retaliation by its former chief operating officer, Francoise Brougher.

Shares of the San Francisco company rose 0.59% to $70.20 in premarket trading.

The settlement was among the largest in a gender discrimination lawsuit, according to The New York Times.

Pinterest didn't admit to any liability as part of the settlement.

"Pinterest recognizes the importance of fostering a workplace environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and will continue its actions to improve its culture,” the company and Brougher said in a joint statement as cited in The Wall Street Journal.

The two parties also said they planned to jointly donate $2.5 million toward charities that support women and underrepresented minorities in tech with a focus on education, funding and advocacy.

The donations are expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the Times.

Brougher sued Pinterest in August alleging the company maintained a culture of secrecy among top male executives that resulted in her being left out of meetings and decision-making.

In a detailed blog post, Brougher had said that as a workplace Pinterest is far from perfect. "I believe that I was fired for speaking out about the rampant discrimination, hostile work environment, and misogyny that permeates Pinterest," she wrote.

"What happened to me at Pinterest reflects a pattern of discrimination and exclusion that many female executives experience," she added.

Brougher, a former executive of financial services aggregator Square and Alphabet's Google , was hired in 2018 and became Pinterest’s first operating chief and one of the top female figures at the company.

She said she was fired in April.