Pinterest, Inphi: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Inphi, Nic, Pinterest, Penumbra and Meta Financial are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks edged higher Thursday following reports that showed U.S. economic growth was higher than estimates, while jobless claims declined.

Gains were slowed by a rise in coronavirus cases and worries that measures to slow the spread of the disease could hurt an economic recovery.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Inphi | Percentage Increase Over 28%

Inphi (IPHI) - Get Report soared after rival Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire the semiconductor company in a cash-and-stock deal. Marvell said the combined company will have an enterprise value of about $40 billion.

2. Nic | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Nic (EGOV) - Get Report climbed after the digital government services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company said revenue rose 49% to $134.6 million, while net income rose 73% to $25.1 million. NIC said it was awarded new multiyear contracts with Florida and Iowa.

3. Pinterest | Percentage Increase Over 26%

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report leaped after the social-media company beat Wall Street's third-quarter expectations for user growth, revenue, and earnings. Revenue jumped 58% to $443 million. The company ended the quarter with 442 million users, beating estimates of 436.4 million.

4. Penumbra | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Penumbra (PEN) - Get Report advanced after the medical device company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Revenue totaled $151.1 million, up 8.3% from a year earlier; U.S. revenue was $109.7 million, up 22%. Earnings fell 76% to 6 cents a share, while analysts had expected a loss of 8 cents.

5. Meta Financial | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Meta Financial (CASH) - Get Report rose after the financial services company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $105.3 million, up from $101.6 million a year earlier. Net income came to $13.2 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with net income of $20.2 million, or 53 cents, a year earlier.