Pinterest, Inphi: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday
Stocks edged higher Thursday following reports that showed U.S. economic growth was higher than estimates, while jobless claims declined.
Gains were slowed by a rise in coronavirus cases and worries that measures to slow the spread of the disease could hurt an economic recovery.
Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:
1. Inphi | Percentage Increase Over 28%
Inphi (IPHI) - Get Report soared after rival Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire the semiconductor company in a cash-and-stock deal. Marvell said the combined company will have an enterprise value of about $40 billion.
2. Nic | Percentage Increase Over 9%
Nic (EGOV) - Get Report climbed after the digital government services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company said revenue rose 49% to $134.6 million, while net income rose 73% to $25.1 million. NIC said it was awarded new multiyear contracts with Florida and Iowa.
3. Pinterest | Percentage Increase Over 26%
Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report leaped after the social-media company beat Wall Street's third-quarter expectations for user growth, revenue, and earnings. Revenue jumped 58% to $443 million. The company ended the quarter with 442 million users, beating estimates of 436.4 million.
4. Penumbra | Percentage Increase Over 11%
Penumbra (PEN) - Get Report advanced after the medical device company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Revenue totaled $151.1 million, up 8.3% from a year earlier; U.S. revenue was $109.7 million, up 22%. Earnings fell 76% to 6 cents a share, while analysts had expected a loss of 8 cents.
5. Meta Financial | Percentage Increase Over 18%
Meta Financial (CASH) - Get Report rose after the financial services company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $105.3 million, up from $101.6 million a year earlier. Net income came to $13.2 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with net income of $20.2 million, or 53 cents, a year earlier.