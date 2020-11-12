TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

China E-Commerce Firm Pinduoduo Jumps on Surprise Profit

Pinduoduo, the Chinese e-commerce platform, jumps after it posts a surprise adjusted profit and a revenue increase.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Pinduoduo  (PDD) - Get Report jumped on Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce platform reported a surprise adjusted profit and a jump in revenue. 

The Shanghai company reported a third-quarter net loss of $115.6 million. Adjusted profit was 0.33 yuan per American depositary share, topping analyst estimates of a loss of 1.14 yuan a share. 

Revenue for the period jumped 89% year over year to 14.21 billion yuan ($2.09 billion), topping analyst estimates of 12.22 billion yuan.

Pinduoduo shares at last check jumped 21% to $134.37. The stock in Thursday trading touched a 52-week high of $138.27, up 24%. The stock has more than quadrupled off its 52-week low above $30, set in mid-March.

“This quarter we continued to invest in user engagement, which resulted in strong growth of [monthly active users] and active buyers,” Chief Executive Lei Chen said in a statement. 

“Our strategic priorities are informed by the changes in consumer habits that we observe and anticipate. We continue to innovate in order to meet such needs, especially in the agricultural industry.”

The company reported a 50% increase in monthly active users to 634.4 million from 429.6 million a year earlier. Active buyers increased 36% to 536.3 million. 

The average buyer spent $293.60 during the quarter, a 27% year over year increase. 

That growth was fueled by a 46% expansion in sales and marketing expense in the quarte. The company increased advertising, promotion and coupon expenses in the period. 

Pinduoduo reported cash on hand of $6.7 billion at the end of the quarter, nearly 10% higher than the cash on hand it reported at the end of last year. 

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Cano Health to Go Public Via SPAC in $4.4 Billion Deal

Apple Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Companies With the Highest Intangible Value

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Price Target Raised at Morgan Stanley Before Earnings

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Banks on China for Long-Term Aviation Growth

Rivian R1T Lead
INVESTING

Rivian to Begin Taking Pre-Orders for Electric Pickup Truck and SUV

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna and Jobless Claims

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mostly Lower as Virus Surge Worries Wall Street

Fossil Q Founder Digital Display Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
INVESTING

Fossil's Revenue Beats Estimate on Digital Sales and China Growth