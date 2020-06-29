Pilgrim's Pride Recalls Chicken Nuggets for Possible Taint

The USDA said Pilgrim's Pride recalled nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible rubber contamination.

Pilgrim's Pride recalled 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6 and were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas.

The four-pound plastic-bag packages contain "Pilgrim's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets," with a best-by date of May 6, 2021.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number P-20728 printed on individual retail packages.

No confirmed adverse reactions due to consumption of these products have been reported, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This was at least the second major meat recall over the past two weeks. Some 40,000 pounds of ground beef was recalled under the Value Fresh, Marketside Butcher, and Thomas Farms brand names due to concern about E.Coli contamination. These products were distributed to Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and other grocery stores.

The agency said that the problem was found during routine testing and that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products had been reported.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride, the Waco, Texas, poultry company, at last check fell 1.% to $16.53. Year to date, the stock is down nearly 50%.

The recall comes as consumers continue to fret over general shortages of beef, poultry and other food.

The coronavirus continues to hurt slaughterhouses, farms and food-production facilities across the U.S., including Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, which last month said more than 570 of its workers were stricken with Covid-19.