TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Which States Have Indoor Mask Mandates?
Which States Have Indoor Mask Mandates?
Publish date:

Pilgrim's Pride Jumps as Brazil's JBS Looks to Take Firm Private

Brazil's JBS is proposing to pay $26.50 a share for the shares of chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride it doesn't already own.
Author:

Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, proposed to acquire the stake in Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) - Get Report it doesn't already own for $26.50 a share. 

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride at last check rose 20% to $27.23. The 52-week high on the stock is $26.28.

JBS already owns more than 80% of Pilgrim's Pride. In 2009 it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the Greeley, Colo., company.

Pilgrim's Pride produces about 16% of the country's chicken meat. 

JBS’s holding in PPC enabled the parent “to expand its portfolio in the U.S. beyond beef and broaden its retail distribution network,” the Sao Paulo company said.

Buying the rest of the shares would simplify JBS’s corporate structure and give it more flexibility to grow and serve customers, it said.

TheStreet Recommends

Here's a Tasty (Pizza) Canadian Dividend Play: Real Money

Conditions to closing the deal include approval by a committee of independent directors on Pilgrim's Pride's board and a vote of holders of a majority of the shares.

Earlier this year, a U.S. federal grand jury indicted four former executives at Pilgrim's Pride for their roles in an alleged price-fixing conspiracy. 

The company itself pleaded guilty in February and was ordered to pay a $107.9 million fine to settle price-fixing charges. 

In its most recent quarter, Pilgrim's Pride reported earnings of 63 cents a share on revenue of $3.64 billion. 

JBS's move comes as fellow chicken producer Sanderson Farms  (SAFM) - Get Report recently agreed to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain for $203 a share cash.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Disney Stock Surges, Dow Futures Extend Record Run as Earnings Trump Inflation

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Stock Jumps, Pfizer Gains as FDA Approves COVID Vaccine Booster

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Stock Down as End of Lockup Period Approaches

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday: ContextLogic, Disney, SoFi

2 congress washington dc sh
Financial Advisor Center

Retirement Legislation, Crypto and Investing News for Financial Advisers

Unilever Buying Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Latest Old Company Trying to Find New Life
EARNINGS

Honest Co. Stock Falls After Earnings and Revenue Miss

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Stock Leaps to 4-Month High as Streaming Gains, Theme Parks Power Earnings

Wish Lead
INVESTING

ContextLogic Stock Plummets on Earnings Miss and Rare Double Downgrade