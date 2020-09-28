Virgin Galactic, Piedmont Lithium: 5 Top Gainers for Monday

Stocks were climbing Monday following four straight weeks of losses as investors turned their attention to Tuesday's presidential debate.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Piedmont Lithium | Percentage Increase Over 317%

Piedmont Lithium (PLL) - Get Report was soaring after the lithium company said Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report agreed to buy spodumene concentrate, a raw material of lithium, from the company. The initial agreement is for five years and may be extended for another five years.

2. Virgin Galactic | Percentage Increase Over 21%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) was taking off after the space-travel company drew buy-equivalent ratings from Susquehanna and Bank of America. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino said he believed the company's offering "will be tapping into significant latent demand for space tourism."

3. Sina | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Sina (SINA) - Get Report shares rose after the Chinese social-media titan said it had agreed to go private in a deal that values the company at $2.59 billion. A group led by Sina Chairman Charles Chao is paying $43.30 a share in cash for the owner of Weibo, which is known as China’s version of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report.

4. HSBC| Percentage Increase Over 9%

HSBC (HSBC) - Get Report advanced following reports that its biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group, raised its stake in the financial services company, buying 10.8 million shares to boost its stake to 8%.

5. Diageo| Percentage Increase Over 6%

Diageo (DEO) - Get Report was climbing after the London-based owner of such brands as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, said its outlook has improved following a “good start” to the fiscal year, as bars and restaurants reopen following coronavirus lockdowns. Business has improved in all regions since June, and the U.S. is ahead of expectations.