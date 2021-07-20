Philip Morris Lower After Guidance Trails Expectations

For 2021, Philip Morris forecast earnings of $5.76 to $5.86 a share, lagging the FactSet analyst consensus of $6.08. The tobacco giant's shares are lower.

Philip Morris International (PM) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday as the tobacco titan offered guidance for 2021 earnings that lagged analyst expectations.

The New York company also reported second-quarter revenue that trailed forecasts, though the period's adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimate.

The stock recently traded at $95.35, down 2.6%, but has gained 17% in the past six months.

For 2021, Philip Morris forecast earnings of $5.76 to $5.86 a share, compared with the FactSet analyst consensus of $6.08.

Revenue totaled $7.59 billion in the second quarter, up 14% from $6.65 billion a year earlier and below the analyst consensus of $7.67 billion. The year-earlier total was depressed by the COVID outbreak.

Net income registered $2.17 billion, or $1.39 a share, in the latest quarter, up from $1.95 billion, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.57 topped analysts’ prediction of $1.55.

The company authorized a new share buyback of up to $7 billion. Its brands include Chesterfield and Lark.

In April, Philip Morris reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts and raised its first-quarter guidance.

Net income rose to $2.42 billion, or $1.55 a share, from $1.83 billion, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to $1.57 a share, exceeding the FactSet consensus of $1.40.

Revenue totaled $7.59 billion, up 6% from a year ago, and ahead of FactSet's call for $7.27 billion.

Tobacco stocks fell in late April, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would propose a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes.