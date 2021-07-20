TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Reopening Small Businesses: Barclay Rex Smoke Shop is Fired Up
Reopening Small Businesses: Barclay Rex Smoke Shop is Fired Up
Publish date:

Philip Morris Lower After Guidance Trails Expectations

For 2021, Philip Morris forecast earnings of $5.76 to $5.86 a share, lagging the FactSet analyst consensus of $6.08. The tobacco giant's shares are lower.
Author:

Philip Morris International  (PM) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday as the tobacco titan offered guidance for 2021 earnings that lagged analyst expectations.

The New York company also reported second-quarter revenue that trailed forecasts, though the period's adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimate.

The stock recently traded at $95.35, down 2.6%, but has gained 17% in the past six months.

For 2021, Philip Morris forecast earnings of $5.76 to $5.86 a share, compared with the FactSet analyst consensus of $6.08.

Revenue totaled $7.59 billion in the second quarter, up 14% from $6.65 billion a year earlier and below the analyst consensus of $7.67 billion. The year-earlier total was depressed by the COVID outbreak.

Three Dividend Kings: Real Money's Bob Ciura

TST Recommends

Net income registered $2.17 billion, or $1.39 a share, in the latest quarter, up from $1.95 billion, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.57 topped analysts’ prediction of $1.55.

The company authorized a new share buyback of up to $7 billion. Its brands include Chesterfield and Lark.

In April, Philip Morris reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts and raised its first-quarter guidance.

Net income rose to $2.42 billion, or $1.55 a share, from $1.83 billion, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to $1.57 a share, exceeding the FactSet consensus of $1.40.

Revenue totaled $7.59 billion, up 6% from a year ago, and ahead of FactSet's call for $7.27 billion.

Tobacco stocks fell in late April, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would propose a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes.

Tags
terms:
Earnings PreviewEarningsTobacco
nasdaq
INVESTING

Nasdaq Inc. Shares Rise on Plan to Spin Out Private Market

23. HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA)
INVESTING

HCA Healthcare Tops Estimates and Raises Estimates in Rebound

The Best Small Business Lender Is Square, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Square Launches Square Banking for Small Business Owners

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
MARKETS

Dow Rises 500 Points as Wall Street Rebounds From Rout

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson, 3 Drug Distributors Near $26B Opioid Accord

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Shifts Into High Gear on UnitedHealth Plan

Nike Lead
INVESTING

Nike Suppliers Cut Output in Vietnam Due to COVID Rules

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Virgin Galactic, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean