August 18, 2021
Jim Cramer Says This Undercurrent Is Driving Wednesday’s Markets
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS and PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Lowe's, ViacomCBS, Alcon and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are five top gainers for Wednesday.
Author:

Stocks were lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 declined by the most in four weeks, as Wall Street awaited a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve and assessed a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. housing starts.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Wednesday:

1. PharmaCyte Biotech | Increase 120%

PharmaCyte Biotech  (PMCB) - Get Report, which debuted on the Nasdaq last week, was skyrocketing as the chief executive laid out plans for the biotech company. 

PharmaCyte Biotech was also receiving a lot of attention on Stocktwits

2. Lowe's | Increase 10.1%

Shares of Lowe's  (LOW) - Get Report climbed after the home-improvement retailer posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year revenue outlook. 

Revenue rose 1.1% to $27.6 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $26.8 billion.

3. ViacomCBS | Increase 7.9%

ViacomCBS  (VIAB) - Get Report rose after Wells Fargo upgraded the entertainment giant to overweight from equal weight and lifted its price target on the stock to $60 from $45. 

Analyst Steven Cahall acted as ViacomCBS and Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Report unveiled a partnership to launch a video-on-demand subscription service.

4. Alcon | Increase 11.7%

Shares of Alcon  (ALC) - Get Report jumped after the eye-care specialist reported estimate-beating second-quarter results and full-year guidance. 

The company posted adjusted earnings of 56 cents a share, swinging from a loss of 21 cents a year earlier, as revenue increased 74% to $2.11 billion.

5. Virpax Pharmaceuticals | Increase 62.6%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals  (VRPX) - Get Report shares soared after the company announced a positive pre-investigational new drug response from the Food and Drug Administration on its product to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and the flu.

