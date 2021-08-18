PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Skyrockets as CEO Spells Out Plans

PharmaCyte Biotech CEO says becoming a Nasdaq-listed company 'is an important milestone.'

PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) - Get Report, which debuted on the Nasdaq last week, was skyrocketing Wednesday as the chief executive laid out plans for the biotech company.

PharmaCyte Biotech was also receiving a lot of attention on Stocktwits.

"MY God!!" one poster said. "I didn't we can have this gem in August."

"I'm buying more," another said.

Shares of the Laguna Beach, Calif., company were climbing nearly 136% to $8.08 on Wednesday.

CEO Kenneth Waggoner said in statement earlier this week that “becoming a Nasdaq-listed company is an important milestone in PharmaCyte’s lifecycle."

"We believe being a Nasdaq-listed company will help elevate our public profile, expand our shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value," he said.

By listing on Nasdaq, Waggoner added, "we can leverage the Nasdaq shareholder engagement and intelligence tools, visibility platform, issuer advocacy and support, and client network that will provide greater opportunities for us to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace."

Additionally, the company will have improved access to capital to fund its growth and expansion plans.

"Nasdaq also brings us increased transparency and innovation in its trading platform for companies in the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and technology sectors," the CEO said.

Waggoner added that the company assembled a team of regulatory and scientific experts in the fourth quarter to work on the Food and Drug Administration’s clinical hold requests for open Investigational New Drug Application.

"Our current focus is to comply with the FDA’s requests as soon as possible," he said. "When we make significant progress towards that goal, we will advise our shareholders and the investment community."

Waggoner said that "after a necessary reverse stock split," the company was able to attract institutional investors.

"It was this interest that allowed us to cull together a host of institutional investors to join our public offering and raise $15 million," he said.

PharmaCyte Biotech announced the closing of the underwritten $15 million offering last week.

The company was formerly known as Nuvilex and changed its name in January 2015.

PharmaCyte Biotech develops cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as "Cell-in-a-Box."