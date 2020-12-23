TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Pfizer, Merck, Palantir, FuboTV - Wednesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include Pfizer, Walmart, Merck and Palantir.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's criticism of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package just passed by Congress. 

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.73%

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report were rising Wednesday as the drugmaker signed a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Americans by July.

The Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 gave emergency-use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report.

2. Walmart WMT | Down 0.42%

Shares of retail giant Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report dropped Wednesday a day after the Justice Department sued the company for its role in the opioid crisis.

The suit alleges Walmart "unlawfully dispensed controlled substances from pharmacies it operated across the country."

Walmart said the government's lawsuit was "riddled with factual inaccuracies and cherry-picked documents taken out of context."

3. Merck MRK | Up 0.5%

Shares of Merck  (MRK) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after it signed a $350 million agreement with the U.S. government to supply its developing coronavirus treatment as part of Operation Warp Speed.

4. Palantir PLTR | Up 2.07%

Shares of Palantir  (PLTR) - Get Report rose after the security and analytics software provider signed a new two-year contract with the U.K. National Health Service valued at an estimated $31.5 million.

5. FuboTV FUBO | Down 7.9%

Shares of television streaming service fuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report dropped on Wednesday after it received a valuation downgrade from BMO Capital Markets

FuboTV's rating dropped to market perform from outperform.

Analyst Daniel Salmon said Fubo offers "a more promising path to profitability than most new investors expect," but secular and execution tailwinds are already included at this valuation.

He raised his price target on the stock to $50 from $33.

Tags
terms:
HealthInvestingStocks
Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer And BioNTech To Supply U.S. Government With 100 Million More Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

LOGOS
INVESTING

TheStreet's 25 Best Stocks of the Year

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
INVESTING

Merck Reaches $350 Million COVID Therapy Deal Under Operation Warp Speed

Apple Aims to Compete With Tesla & GM; Stocks Open Lower
INVESTING

Apple Snubbed Chance to Buy Tesla At $65 Billion, Says Elon Musk

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Even After Trump Criticizes Pandemic Relief Package

Nikola Motor.Still002
INVESTING

Nikola Ends Plan to Sell Garbage Trucks to Republic Services

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain As Trump Rattles Markets With COVID Relief Bill Criticism; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 803,000

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Says It's Fighting the Opioid Crisis, Denies Wrongdoing