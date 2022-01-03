Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Pfizer Vaccine Gains FDA Approval for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

The FDA also reduced the waiting period for the booster to five months after the second shot for people 12 and up.
Pfizer Inc.  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report gained approval from The Food and Drug Administration Monday for use of their Covid booster shots in children aged 12 to 15, as the omicron variant spreads.

The approval is an emergency use authorization. The FDA already authorized use of the vaccine

for people 16 and older.

The FDA also reduced the time for administration of a booster dose from at least six months to at least five months following completion of the primary series for people 12 and older.

And the FDA has expanded authorization of the vaccine to include a third dose at least 28 days following the second dose for people 5 through 11 who are immunocompromised.

“With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask-wearing and social distancing to in order to effectively fight COVID-19,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

Pfizer recently traded at $56.80, down 4%, and BioNTech at $237.02, down 8%.

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover thinks Pfizer is overvalued, putting fair value at $45.50. But he likes the company, assigning it a wide moat.

“Pfizer's foundation remains solid, based on strong cash flows generated from a basket of diverse drugs,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“The company's large size confers significant competitive advantages in developing new drugs. This unmatched heft, combined with a broad portfolio of patent-protected drugs, has helped Pfizer build a wide economic moat around its business.”

