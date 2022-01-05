Skip to main content
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Pfizer Upgraded by BofA; Regeneron, Amgen Downgraded

'We expect the Pfizer narrative to shift to benefits of its Covid-19 success in stepped up pipeline/portfolio investments,' BofA said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report was upgraded to buy by Bank of America, while it downgraded biotechs Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report to underperform and Amgen  (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report to neutral.

Pfizer was raised from neutral, Regeneron was downgraded from neutral, and Amgen was lowered from buy.

BofA lifted its Pfizer price target to $70 from $59, while cutting its Regeneron price target to $575 from $675 and its Amgen price target to $255 from $285.

BofA upgraded Pfizer based on “expectations of a dramatic rollout of Paxlovid (an oral Covid-19 therapy) in 2022 and significant investments in the pipeline,” wrote analyst Geoff Meacham.

“Since 2020, investors have focused squarely on Pfizer's success in battling Covid-19, namely through vaccines and now oral agents,” he said.

“However, in 2022 we expect the Pfizer narrative to shift to the benefits of its Covid-19 success in the form of stepped up pipeline/portfolio investments.

As for Regeneron, its stock “outperformed in 2021 based primarily on a spike in [Covid treatment] REGEN-COV revenues,” Meacham wrote. “Looking to 2022, however, the Covid-19 contribution should be minimal, which we think could change the narrative on shares.”

“In addition, while Eylea [a macular degeneration drug] and Dupixent [an eczema drug] should continue to grow in 2022, consensus expectations aren’t conservative with competitive headwinds on the horizon.”

When it comes to Amgen, “due to lingering Covid-19 headwinds and net pricing pressures, AMGN shares underwhelmed in 2021,” Meacham said.

“Looking to 2022, we'd argue that growth skepticism is likely to persist until Amgen demonstrates a clear return to strong, volume-driven revenue upside for a number of key franchises including Otezla,” which treats plaque psoriasis.

Pfizer recently traded at $55.90, up 2.5%, Regeneron at $600.21, down 3%; and Amgen at $226.92, down 0.4%. 

