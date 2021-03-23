Pfizer Begins Testing COVID Treatment Pill on Humans

Pfizer began human safety testing of a new pill that could be used to treat COVID-19 when symptoms first occur.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report said it had begun human safety testing of a new pill that could be used to treat COVID-19 when symptoms first occur.

The Phase 1 trial for oral antiviral clinical candidate PF-07321332 has demonstrated "potent" in-vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV02, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus," said Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten at the New York health-care giant.

"Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic."

The preclinical data will be presented at a COVID-19 session of the Spring American Chemical Society meeting on April 6.

Pfizer is also developing an intravenous antiviral candidate as a potential novel treatment option for hospitalized patients.

"Together, the two have the potential to create an end-to-end treatment paradigm that complements vaccination in cases where disease still occurs," Dolsten said.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine showed a high ability to neutralize coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the U.K. and South Africa.

A letter to the New England Journal of Medicine detailed lab experiments that showed the Pfizer-BioNTech shot demonstrated “roughly equivalent” levels of neutralizing activity against the Brazil and U.K. strains compared with a version of the virus from early last year.

It also showed “robust but lower” activity against the South Africa variant.

