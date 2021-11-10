Germany Recommends Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Over Moderna's

Shares of Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BionTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report are rising Wednesday afternoon after officials in Germany recommended the companies' shot for people age 30 and under.

The country's advisory health committee, known as STIKO, recommended the shot over a vaccine from rival Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report as the Pfizer/BioNTech shot causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people.

The committee also recommended that pregnant women be inoculated only with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, regardless of age.

The agency made the recommendations based on new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority on vaccines, and other international data.

Germany's data showed a "report rate" for heart inflammations of 11.71 per 100,000 shots for the Moderna vaccine for men in the 18-29 age range, according to Reuters.

That compares to a rate of 4.68 for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

In the 12-17 age group, the report rate for heart inflammations was 11.41 for males in the Moderna shot compared to 4.81 for the alternative.

Shares of Pfizer were rising 3.4% while BioNTech gained 5.7%. Moderna declined 2.34%

Moderna's vaccine has fallen out of favor in other European countries in recent weeks.

Regulators in Sweden and Denmark halted COVID-19 shots from the company for younger people following cases of myocarditis.

The Swedish health agency said that it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and after as data pointed to cardiovascular side effects that include inflammation of the heart. Denmark will stop giving the shot to those younger than 18.

"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said.