Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Pfizer Asks for COVID-19 Booster Shot Approval, FDA Responds in Document
Pfizer Asks for COVID-19 Booster Shot Approval, FDA Responds in Document
Publish date:

Germany Recommends Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Over Moderna's

Moderna's vaccine causes higher rates of heart inflammation, according to regulators in Germany.
Author:

Shares of Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BionTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report are rising Wednesday afternoon after officials in Germany recommended the companies' shot for people age 30 and under. 

The country's advisory health committee, known as STIKO, recommended the shot over a vaccine from rival Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report as the Pfizer/BioNTech shot causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people. 

The committee also recommended that pregnant women be inoculated only with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, regardless of age. 

The agency made the recommendations based on new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority on vaccines, and other international data. 

Germany's data showed a "report rate" for heart inflammations of 11.71 per 100,000 shots for the Moderna vaccine for men in the 18-29 age range, according to Reuters. 

That compares to a rate of 4.68 for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. 

TheStreet Recommends

In the 12-17 age group, the report rate for heart inflammations was 11.41 for males in the Moderna shot compared to 4.81 for the alternative. 

Shares of Pfizer were rising 3.4% while BioNTech gained 5.7%. Moderna declined 2.34%

Moderna's vaccine has fallen out of favor in other European countries in recent weeks. 

Regulators in Sweden and Denmark halted COVID-19 shots from the company for younger people following cases of myocarditis.

The Swedish health agency said that it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and after as data pointed to cardiovascular side effects that include inflammation of the heart. Denmark will stop giving the shot to those younger than 18.

"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said. 

Doordash Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Wednesday: DoorDash, Ring Central, Avid

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Workers To Start Voting On Whether To Unionize

NFT Lead
INVESTING

Beeple's Sculpture And NFT Sells For $29M

Facebook Meta Logo Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Meta's Workplace to Unite With Microsoft Teams in Metaverse for Businesses

Ikea to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Workers in January
INVESTING

Ikea Raises US Minimum Wage to $16, Starting January 1

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Stock Falls as Citi Reiterates Sell, Wolfe Cuts Price Target

Global Warming & Climate Change Have on the Economy
INVESTING

VC Doerr: Climate Efforts Can Prompt Tech Profits, Jobs Boom

Perrigo Shares Climb on Starboard Value Investment
INVESTING

Perrigo Shares Off on Swing to Loss, Lagging Adjusted Profit