Pfizer, BioNTech to Seek Booster Approval for 16- and 17-Year Olds

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report are set to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration possibly this week to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds.

The regulators are expected to sign off on the request quickly, sources told the Washington Post, as the no omicron variant of the virus rattles the global recovery from the pandemic.

Currently, only Americans who are 18 and older are eligible for booster shots six months after receiving the second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report vaccines.

Eligible people can receive the Jonson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report booster shot two months after getting the single-dose vaccine.

“Given the current overall situation of the pandemic, FDA will evaluate any such [emergency use authorization] request in a very timely manner," the agency told the Post.

President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to get vaccinated and schedule boosters, he called the shots "the best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there."

The omicron variant has not yet been found in the country, but the variant, which was first found in South Africa, has been discovered in different countries across Europe.

Earlier this month, analysts at BMO initiated coverage of Pfizer with an outperform rating and a $60 price target thanks in part to a longer-than-projected tail from its Covid-19 vaccine business.

Pfizer shares were up 2.6% to $53.75 per share.