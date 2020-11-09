Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine is 90% Effective; Shares Surge

Pfizer said it developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials and plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. health officials later this month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report shares surged higher Monday after the drugmaker said it developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials and plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. health officials later this month.

Pfizer said it saw no serious safety concerns from its ongoing trial, and expects to have as many as 1.3 billion doses produced next year if and when the drug is ultimately approved by regulators. In the interim, Pfizer said it would seek Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in late November.

European health authorities launched a 'rolling review' of the experimental vaccine the drugmaker is developing with Germany-based BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report last month and said they were evaluating the first batch of data from non-clinical studies of BNT162b2, the pair's mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” said CEO Albert Bourla. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen."

'With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," he added. "We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks."

Pfizer shares were marked 9% higher in pre-market trading Monday immediately following news of the vaccine's efficiency, indicating an opening bell price of $39.67 each.

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech were marked 17.4% higher at $108.00 each.