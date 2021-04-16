Pfizer, Moderna Reportedly Decline J&J Request to Study Clot Risk

Pfizer and Moderna declined to work with J&J to study the risks of blood clots, a media report says

Drugmakers Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report reportedly declined to form an alliance with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report to address concerns about a rare blood-clotting disorder among recipients of coronavirus vaccines, according to a media report.

On Friday The Wall Street Journal reported that J&J privately reached out to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report to join its efforts to study the risks of blood clots.

Pfizer and Moderna executives declined the offer and said "their vaccines appeared safe," people familiar with the matter told the Journal. AstraZeneca agreed to work with J&J, the Journal reported.

Pfizer CEO Bourla: Vaccine Takers May Require Third Booster Dose

Six women who received J&J’s vaccine developed blood clots and one died, out of more than seven million doses administered across the U.S., according to federal health officials, the Journal reported.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration urged suspension of the use of J&J's coronavirus vaccine amid concern about the blood-clotting issue.

Inovio and CureVac Surge on Vaccine Candidate Results, J&J Pause

J&J, the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care group, believes collaborative scientific exchange can help answer questions about patient safety, a company spokesman told the Journal.

Over 198.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the U.S. according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US CDC and FDA Pause Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Use; Shares Slide

Early this month reports suggested that millions of doses of J&J's vaccine were ruined by an ingredient mixup at Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) - Get Report, one of Johnson & Johnson's supply-chain partners.

At last check shares of J&J rose 0.3% to $160.88.