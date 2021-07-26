TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
The Financial Fallout Behind Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The Financial Fallout Behind Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
Publish date:

Pfizer and Moderna Urged to Expand COVID Vaccine Studies of Children 5 to 11

Pfizer and Moderna have been asked to expand their COVID-19 studies in children ages five to 11.
Author:

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report reportedly are expanding their COVID-19 vaccine studies in children ages five to 11.

The Food and Drug Administration told the companies that the initial size and scope of their pediatric studies were inadequate to detect rare side effects.

The side effects include myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, The New York Times reported.

The FDA has asked the companies to include 3,000 children in the 5-to-11 year old age group. 

A Moderna spokesman said the company intends to expand its trial “to enroll a larger safety database which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events” and expects to seek emergency authorization in “winter 2021/early 2022.”

TST Recommends

Pfizer may be able to meet the FDA's expectations on a bigger trial size and still file a request to expand emergency authorization of its vaccine by the end of September, the Times reported.

Pfizer has said it expects to have results for the 5-to-11-year old group in September, with results for children aged 2 to 5 shortly after. Results for the youngest children between the ages of six months and 2 are expected in October or November.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published data showing that the two vaccines may have caused myocarditis and pericarditis in more than 1,200 Americans, including about 500 who were younger than 30.

In June, Dr. Juan C. Alejos, medical director of the pediatric heart transplant and cardiomyopathy program at UCLA Health, told TheStreet that "the incidents of this are tiny compared to the number of people who are getting vaccinated."

Last week, Pfizer and and its partner, BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report said they had submitted a biologics license application to the FDA to gain full clearance for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna shares were down 3.49% to $336.64 on Monday, while Pfizer was up slightly to $41.81.

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Wall Street Prepares for Tech Earnings and the Fed

Medallia CEO on Path to Profitability Post-IPO
INVESTING

Medallia Is Taken Private in $6.4 Billion Thoma Bravo Acquisition

American Airlines
INVESTING

American Airlines Tells Pilots of Fuel Shortage, Report Says

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Earnings Preview: How to Trade the Stock’s Move

Due to the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in recent years, crypto mining has become a popular way for many people to make money. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Tether Executives Face Possible DoJ Bank Fraud Probe - Bloomberg Report

RBC Bearings Lead
INVESTING

RBC Bearings to Buy ABB's Dodge Unit for $2.9 Billion

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Motors Rises In Nasdaq Debut, Putting Valuation at Around $24 Billion

Iterum Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Iterum Drops as FDA Denies Approval for UTI Treatment