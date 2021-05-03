Pfizer Gets White House Support for Exporting Vaccines

Pfizer has been in talks with a number of nations to distribute its U.S.-made vaccine. The White House gave its backing to the plan.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report received the White House's backing to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, as the health-care giant looks to provide shots in countries suffering from the worst of the latest outbreak.

“We are glad to see that they are working with other countries to help them meet their supply needs,” Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, told Bloomberg.

Last week the White House said it would be sending its supply of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report vaccine to foreign countries to combat the pandemic globally.

Pfizer said Monday that it told the Indian government that its vaccine is safe. The country says it wants small local trials for foreign shots.

India has approved Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report to sell their vaccines to the country, but none have applied to do so, according to Reuters.

The governments of Mexico and Canada said last week that they expected to begin receiving doses of Pfizer's vaccine from the U.S. That would be the first time the vaccine was delivered outside the country.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. demand for vaccines has begun to fall, with just 2.4 million injections a day last week. About 40% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report requested authorization for their COVID-19 vaccination to be used in the European Union in children ages 12 to 15, media reports say.

If the vaccine is authorized for the age group, these children take one step closer to being back in school in the fall.

The pharmaceutical companies also plan to ask other drug regulators worldwide for clearance to use the vaccine for children in this age range, they said in a statement.

Pfizer shares at last check were up 2.9% to $39.75.