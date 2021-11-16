Pfizer Applies to FDA for Authorization of Anti-Covid Pill

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for Emergency Use Authorization of its Covid-19 treatment pill, Paxlovid (ritonavir).

It treats “mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalizations or death,” Pfizer said. “This submission to the Food and Drug Administration includes clinical data from the Phase 2/3 … interim analysis.

“If authorized or approved, Paxlovid would be the first oral antiviral of its kind, a 3CL protease inhibitor specifically designed to combat SARS-CoV-2 that could be prescribed as an at-home treatment to high-risk patients at the first sign of infection, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness which can lead to hospitalization and death.”

The news didn’t appear to affect Pfizer shares, which recently traded at $49.95, up 0.6% at last check. That gain was in line with the S&P 500’s 0.62% increase Tuesday. The stock has jumped 20% in the past month amid investor enthusiasm for Pfizer’s anti-Covid drugs.

The company’s Covid vaccine, a joint venture with Germany’s BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report, already has full approval from the FDA.

Pfizer is seeking authorization for Paxlovid based on positive results from the interim analysis, which enrolled non-hospitalized adults aged 18 and older with confirmed COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to severe illness.

“The data demonstrated an 89% reduction in risk Covid-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause in patients treated with Paxlovid compared to placebo within three days of symptom onset, with no deaths in the treatment group,” Pfizer said.

“Similar results were seen with within five days of symptom onset.”