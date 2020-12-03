TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Pfizer Cuts December Vaccine Output Forecast in Half: Report

Drugmaker cites supply chain issues for slower-than-forecast rollout
Author:
Publish date:

Pfizer, Inc.  (PFE) - Get Report has cut its forecast of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses it expects to produce by the end of the year in half, according to a published report Thursday.

The company now expects to supply 50 million vaccines as opposed to the 100 million originally forecast before the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pfizer and its partner, BioN Tech  (BNTX) - Get Report, had expected to produce 100 million vaccines by year’s end, but are now projecting 50 million because of supply-chain problems, the paper reported. The companies still expect to produce a billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is one of three close to approval for use in the U.S. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine won emergency use approval in the UK on Wednesday. It faces additional scrutiny from U.S. regulators, but is expected to be approved by mid-December.

Hope that one or more vaccines can be rolled out quickly has helped boost Wall Street optimism in recent weeks as shares have reached record levels in recent days. On Thursday, stocks finished mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85 points, or 0.29%, to 29,969, the S&P 500 ended down 0.06% and the Nasdaq rose 0.23%.

But the optimism comes as the pandemic is intensifying in the United States. 

More than 3,000 deaths from Covid were reported Wednesday, and more than 200,000 new infections were reported. As hospitals are filling with Covid patients, their ability to handle people with other illnesses is being constrained. The number of available health workers is also under pressure, as many doctors and nurses are themselves being sidelined with Covid. 

Shares of Pfizer fell 19 cents, or 0.5% to $39.90 in after-hours trading Thursday. BioNTech ADRs slids $1.09, or 1%, to $117.59.

20. Cloudera
EARNINGS

Cloudera Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates

Ulta Beauty
INVESTING

Ulta Beauty Lower After Adjusted Net Beats, Revenue in Line

Marvell on Pace for Highest Close Since 2006 Thanks to Microsoft Partnership
INVESTING

Marvell Technology Falls on Mixed Q3 Results

DocuSign Set for Strong Q3, RBC Says; Affirms Stock Outperform, Lifts Target
INVESTING

DocuSign Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat

Network-Security Provider Zscaler Jumps on B of A Upgrade to Buy From Neutral
INVESTING

Zscaler, Nesco Holdings: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Wall Street Scores New Records Amid Trump's Tax Reform Promises
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed Amid Pfizer Supply-Chain Issues

Pfizer, Eli Lilly Granted Accelerated Review for Non-Opiod Pain Relief Drug
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Thermo Fisher Stock is A Buy

Best Box Office Bet as Movie Theater Attendance Continues to Slip
INVESTING

HBO Max to Stream Warner Bros. Theatrical Releases in 2021