TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Pfizer CEO Says It Can Supply Promised Vaccine Doses

Pfizer's CEO said the New York health-care giant would be able to supply the doses it has promised the world, according to a media report.
Author:
Publish date:

Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Report chief executive, Albert Bourla, said the New York health-care giant would be able to supply the doses it has promised the world, according to a media report.

Bourla also warned against export bans for coronavirus vaccines. And he said there’s a good chance future variants of the covid virus won’t succumb to vaccines

Pfizer recently traded at $35.83, little changed. It has eased 3.5% over the past six months amid expectations that vaccine sales won’t give a major boost to its earnings.

Also Friday, Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report said its coronavirus vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials, a lower-than-expected result.

The one-shot vaccine, which doesn't require extremely low temperatures to keep in storage, reached an overall efficacy rate of 66% in the study of patients with moderate to severe forms of Covid-19. 

The trial also indicated an 85% rate of protection against patients with more severe forms, and a 57% rate of efficacy against the new strain of the virus recently identified in South Africa.

Rival vaccines from Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer notched efficacy rates of around 95%, but weren't tested during the mutation period that saw new strains from South Africa, the U.K. and Brazil.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen estimates sales of covid-19 vaccines will total $39 billion this year. 

“And we see Pfizer/BioNTech dominating the vaccine market with nearly $14 billion in 2021 sales,” she wrote Jan. 12. She puts Pfizer’s fair value at $40 

J&J - More Exciting Than Merck
INVESTING

Sell Johnson & Johnson on Covid Vaccine News? Look at Support First

Will Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rise as Wells Fargo Sees Solid Growth?
INVESTING

Stock Market Today: Buy Johnson & Johnson When It Drops

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades: Tesla, Apple, Novavax

Siebert Financial Lead
INVESTING

Brokerage Firm Siebert Soars as Reddit Feed Targets Another Short Squeeze

Dogecoin Lead
INVESTING

Dogecoin Jumps 600% as 'Meme' Crypto Rides GameStop Retail Wave

Midday Report: Berkshire Hathaway Profit Falls; U.S. Stocks Rally
MARKETS

Stocks Dive as Wall Street Gripped by GameStop Trading Frenzy

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax, Siebert Financial: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

XPeng Drops After Recall of Over Half of SUVs Delivered