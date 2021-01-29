Pfizer CEO Says It Can Supply Promised Vaccine Doses

Pfizer's CEO said the New York health-care giant would be able to supply the doses it has promised the world, according to a media report.

Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report chief executive, Albert Bourla, said the New York health-care giant would be able to supply the doses it has promised the world, according to a media report.

Bourla also warned against export bans for coronavirus vaccines. And he said there’s a good chance future variants of the covid virus won’t succumb to vaccines

Pfizer recently traded at $35.83, little changed. It has eased 3.5% over the past six months amid expectations that vaccine sales won’t give a major boost to its earnings.

Also Friday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report said its coronavirus vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials, a lower-than-expected result.

The one-shot vaccine, which doesn't require extremely low temperatures to keep in storage, reached an overall efficacy rate of 66% in the study of patients with moderate to severe forms of Covid-19.

The trial also indicated an 85% rate of protection against patients with more severe forms, and a 57% rate of efficacy against the new strain of the virus recently identified in South Africa.

Rival vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer notched efficacy rates of around 95%, but weren't tested during the mutation period that saw new strains from South Africa, the U.K. and Brazil.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen estimates sales of covid-19 vaccines will total $39 billion this year.

“And we see Pfizer/BioNTech dominating the vaccine market with nearly $14 billion in 2021 sales,” she wrote Jan. 12. She puts Pfizer’s fair value at $40