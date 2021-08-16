Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Booster-Dose Data to FDA, See Trial Progress

Pfizer and BioNTech data show 'the third dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibodies' against COVID compared with two doses.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report said Monday that the pharmaceutical stalwarts had submitted Phase 1 data to the FDA showing positive results for a third dose of their COVID vaccine.

The data were submitted “to support the evaluation of a third, or booster dose of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) for future licensure,” the companies said.

“These data also will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.”

As for the testing, “Participants received a 30-µg booster dose of BNT162b2 eight to nine months after receiving the second dose,” the companies said.

“Results from this participant group show that the third dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to the levels observed after the two-dose primary series, as well as against the Beta variant and the highly infectious Delta variant.”

“The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule,” said Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer.

BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin concurred. “This initial data indicate that we may preserve and even exceed the high levels of protection against the wild-type virus and relevant variants using a third dose of our vaccine,” he said.

“A booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have previously been vaccinated and better control the spread of virus variants during the coming season.”

BioNTech, Mainz, Germany, recently traded at $336.19, down 11%, and Pfizer, New York, recently traded unchanged at $48.48.