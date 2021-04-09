Pfizer Seeks Vaccine Authorization for Children Ages 12 to 15

Pfizer and partner BioNTech are asking the FDA to allow emergency use of their vaccine in kids 12 to 15 years old.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report shares rose on Friday as the New York health-care titan and its COVID vaccine partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report said they’re asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization of the vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15.

The vaccine already has EUA for everyone 16 and older.

“The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days,” they said in a statement.

“These requests are based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Pfizer recently traded at $36.50, up 1.5%. It has gained 4% in the past six month. The vaccine won’t have a significant lasting effect on Pfizer's bottom line.

BioNTech traded at $123.04, up 7.5%. The vaccine is more important for the smaller company.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said testing indicated the vaccine was effective against the potent South African variant of the illness.

Top-line results from a Phase 3 analysis of 927 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 showed the companies’ vaccine, BNT162b2, was 91.3% effective, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose, they said.

Also last week, the companies said they would work to boost the manufacturing capacity of the vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year.

Two weeks ago, Pfizer said it had begun human safety testing of a new pill that could be used to treat COVID-19 when symptoms first occur.