Pfizer And BioNTech To Supply U.S. Government With 100 Million More Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will now supply the U.S. government with at least 200 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pfizer Inc.  (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner, BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report, reached an agreement with the U.S. government Wednesday to provide 100 million more doses of its recently-approved coronavirus vaccine.

The agreement, reached under the government's Operation Warp Speed program, will bring the pair's total vaccine commitment to 200 million, enough to protect just under one third of the total U.S. population, by the end of July.  Around 70 million doses will be delivered by June 30, the companies said

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”  

Pfizer shares were marked 0.7% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday following news of the government contract to indicate an opening bell price of $37.00 each. BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares, meanwhile, were marked 3.4% lower in the Nasdaq.

Pfizer and BioNTech won Emergency Use Authorization approval from the Food & Drug Administration for its BNT162b2 vaccine earlier this month after late-stage data showed it reached a 95% efficacy rate across all age and race demographics and based on a total case cohort of 170. 

“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.” 

