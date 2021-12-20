Disney's ESPN Could Lose the "ManningCast" Even Before a Bidding War

NFL legend Peyton Manning has been keeping busy since he retired five years ago. While he’s been rumored to be considered a future NFL commissioner, his main interest so far has been hosting the “ManningCast” with his brother Eli, also known as "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli,” for ESPN2, which is owned by Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report.

In the series Manning and guests light-heartedly riff on the night’s game, and rather than the standard play by play, the series has offered up goofy, viral moments such as the host dancing to Shakira. The show airs on the ESPN 2 platform, and it’s been a big success for the network, averaging about 1.9 million viewers.

The ManningCast airs alongside ABC's traditional "Monday Night Football" telecast giving Disney two ways to bring in viewers.

In July, Disney announced a multiyear deal with Ohama Productions, Peyton's production company. The deal would include 10 episodes a season through 2023. But that deal might have to get revised soon.

ManningCast Away

The ManningCast has been so successful that there has been much speculation that it could spark a bidding war when Disney's three-year deal with the Manning Brothers ends. It may not even make it that long as Peyon Manning is reportedly interested in becoming the owner of the Denver Broncos, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Broncos have been rumored to be on the auction block for years, as the heirs of deceased longtime owner Pat Bowlen have been looking to sell, and a deal is expected to close before the 2022 NFL season. Manning is reported to be interested in a piece of the ownership and possibly serving in an operational role. He has "reportedly been in close contact with multiple prospective ownership groups that are expected to be among the favorites to eventually gain control of the franchise."

The new owner of the Broncos would very likely to be fully on board by the October ownership meetings next year.

If Peyton Manning Buys the Broncos He Likely has to Leave ESPN

Should the deal come to fruition, Manning would very likely have to leave his show, as “it would be extremely hard to be an executive for an NFL franchise and then split those duties with preparing to broadcast games about other teams each week,” as the blog Awful Announcing said.

In addition to his workload, there would also be a clear ethical issue in having the owner of a sports team comment on games played by opposing teams. “Should someone who presumably has the ability to sign, cut, trade, or influence the value of NFL players be allowed to go on television and talk about them as if they’re an independent voice?”

So if you’re a fan of ManningCast, enjoy the remaining installments while you can, as his dancing days might be coming to an end soon.