NYSE Trader Peter Tuchman Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman, who has been described as the "most photographed man on Wall Street," announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Hey guys I tested positive yesterday for corona. I've been really sick for seven days battling the symptoms thank goodness no respiratory distress," Tuchman wrote. "Good team of doctors good spiritual support I will see you on the other side. Crazy. Guys stay home, you do not want to get this."

Tuchman has been upbeat on Twitter over the past few days as the New York Stock Exchange trading floor has been closed since the start of the week. He posted a couple of tweets where he looks forward to getting back to work, before announcing his diagnosis Thursday.

Tuchman is a New York City native who grew up on the Upper West Side of the city, according to his Wikipedia page.

He graduated from the University of Massachusetts where he studied economics and agriculture. He began as a teletypist on the floor of the NYSE and moved his way up up to one of its most recognizable traders over the past 35 years. He was prominently featured in financial publications during the 2008 recession.

Tuchman's largest trade was 10 million shares and on any given day he trades as much as $100 million of stocks.

Despite his career as a trader, Tuchman has said that he has never owned a share of stock in his life, according to an interview he did with the Washington Post in 2018.

"I do not eat my own cooking. Funny thing about money. If I started to worry about my own profit and loss, I would be less concentrated on my customers’ well-being," Tuchman said.

TheStreet reached out to Tuchman for comment but did not hear back in time for publication. We will update the story if we get a comment.