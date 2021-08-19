August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Is the Metaverse?
What Is the Metaverse?
Publish date:

Petco Beats Estimates and Raises Guidance

Petco's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street's estimates, and the pet-supplies chain raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.
Author:

Pet-accessories retailer Petco Health and Wellness  (WOOF) - Get Report reported fiscal-second-quarter results ahead of estimates and raised its guidance. 

For the quarter ended July 31 the San Diego company reported net income of 28 cents a share against 4 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted second-quarter earnings were 25 cents a share. 

Shares outstanding rose 27% to 265.2 million.

Revenue reached $1.43 billion from $1.21 billion, up 19%. 

TheStreet Recommends

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $1.37 billion. 

Have a Look at a High-Dividend REIT: Real Money

For the full year, earnings are now expected to range 81 cents to 85 cents a share, up from a previous view of between 73 cents and 76 cents. Analysts are expecting 76 cents a share.

Petco raised its revenue guidance to between $5.6 billion and $5.7 billion from its previous view of $5.48 billion to $5.58 billion. Analysts are expecting full year revenue of $5.54 billion.

At last check Petco shares were 1.6% lower at $19.

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Leaps After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Ford Returns Cash to Shareholders, Maintains Guidance
INVESTING

Ford Stock Slides as Toyota Slashes Production, Volkswagen Warns on Chip Shortage

Alibaba's New Blockchain Auction Platform Is Selling Star Wars Art On A Ledger Run By Sichuan's Government
INVESTING

Alibaba Stock Falls as Beijing Hits China Tech Sector With Proposed New Regulations

What to Look for When Estee Lauder Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Estee Lauder Stock Firms After Swing to Profit, Revenue Jump

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba and Macy's

Kohl's Lead
INVESTING

Kohl's Stock Gains After Blasting Earnings, Boosting 2021 Outlook

Massive Selloff Across the Board; Dow Jones Down 334 Points
MARKETS

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day and Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know