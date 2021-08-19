Petco Beats Estimates and Raises Guidance
Pet-accessories retailer Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) - Get Report reported fiscal-second-quarter results ahead of estimates and raised its guidance.
For the quarter ended July 31 the San Diego company reported net income of 28 cents a share against 4 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted second-quarter earnings were 25 cents a share.
Shares outstanding rose 27% to 265.2 million.
Revenue reached $1.43 billion from $1.21 billion, up 19%.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
For the full year, earnings are now expected to range 81 cents to 85 cents a share, up from a previous view of between 73 cents and 76 cents. Analysts are expecting 76 cents a share.
Petco raised its revenue guidance to between $5.6 billion and $5.7 billion from its previous view of $5.48 billion to $5.58 billion. Analysts are expecting full year revenue of $5.54 billion.
At last check Petco shares were 1.6% lower at $19.