Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Publish date:

Perrigo Shares Off on Swing to Loss, Lagging Adjusted Profit

Perrigo's third-quarter adjusted earnings totaled 45 cents a share, beneath the FactSet analyst consensus of 65 cents. The stock is lower.
Author:

Perrigo  (PRGO) - Get Perrigo Co. Plc Report shares declined Wednesday after the health- and wellness-products company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

It also forecast full-year earnings below analysts’ consensus estimate. 

The supply-chain disruption stemming from the pandemic produced the most unshipped orders in the Dublin company's history amid a dearth of trucks and drivers.

Perrigo registered a loss of $54 million, or 40 cents a share, for the quarter, swinging from profit of $26 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The latest adjusted earnings totaled 45 cents a share, beneath the FactSet analyst consensus of 65 cents.

TheStreet Recommends

Sales climbed 4% to $1.04 billion in the latest quarter from a year earlier, trailing the analyst consensus of $1.05 billion.

The stock recently traded at $41.50, down 13%. The stock has traded on Wednesday down as much as 15% at $40.22. It had risen 3% in the month through Tuesday.

“Our disappointing third quarter results reflect the continuing impacts of the challenging operating environment caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, have continued in 2021 and are not indicative of our future growth potential,” Chief Executive Murray Kessler said in a statement.

“These challenges fall into three categories: a historically weak cough/cold season affecting first-quarter sales and manufacturing efficiencies, higher input costs and the sudden supply chain disruption, primarily in the form of a shortage of truck drivers, which began in the third quarter.

“In combination, these factors are forecast to negatively impact total year adjusted diluted [earnings per share] by $0.79, which could only be partially offset, leading us to lower our earnings guidance."

Perrigo forecasts full-year adjusted EPS of $2 to $2.10, trailing analysts’ consensus of $3.05.

Wendy's Restaurant Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Wendy's Stock Off; Same-Store Sales Lag Estimates, Buyback Lifted

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Names Edward Hightower as New President

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Coinbase Stock Plunges on Earnings Miss Despite Upbeat Outlook

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Zillow Strikes Deal to Sell 2,000 Homes, as Flipping Business Ends

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Tesla, Rivian, Poshmark, Coinbase In Focus; Dow Futures Fall On Inflation Surge - Stock Market Live

Apple's App Store Sees Best Monthly Revenue Growth Since Feb. 2018
INVESTING

Apple Request to Stay App-Store Payment Ruling Is Denied by Judge

Poshmark Lead
MARKETS

Poshmark Stock Plunges As Apple Privacy Changes Hit Q3 Earnings, Sales Forecast

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $1 Trillion Value, As Investors Eye Musk Share Sale