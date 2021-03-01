TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Perrigo Sells Generic Drug Unit to Altaris Capital for $1.55 Billion

Last year, state and local attorneys general sued Perrigo and other drug companies for artificially inflating the prices of 80 generic drugs.
Author:
Publish date:

Perrigo  (PRGO) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the self-care products seller announced that it’s unloading its generic drugs unit to Altaris Capital Partners for $1.55 billion, including $1.5 billion in cash.

The unit has spelled trouble for Perrigo recently. Last year, 51 state and local attorneys general sued Perrigo and 25 other drug companies for conspiring to artificially inflate the prices of 80 topical generic drugs.

Perrigo stock recently traded at $42.52, up 5.4%. The gain came despite releasing weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday morning before the open.

As for the takeover, in addition to the cash, Altaris will assume more than $50 million in potential research and development milestone payments and contingent purchase obligations with third-party drug partners.

"The sale of our generic Rx business is the most impactful step in Perrigo's transformation plan,” Chief Executive Murray Kessler said in a statement.

He added that “this transaction establishes Perrigo as a pure-play global consumer self-care company with industry leading fundamentals. Perrigo Consumer Self-Care will have a focused portfolio with over $4 billion in revenues focused on the growing trends towards self-managed health and wellness.”

In addition, “after the transaction closes, Perrigo expects to have more than $2 billion in cash available to advance its consumer self-care strategy, preferably through prudent and revenue accretive M&A," Kessler said.

As for earnings, Perrigo posted adjusted profit of 93 cents a share in the fourth quarter, trailing the FactSet analyst consensus of $1. Revenue totaled $1.3 billion, down 2.5% from last year and slightly less than analysts’ forecast of $1.32 billion.

Decreased sales of cough and divested businesses hurt earnings.

tslive-th-0301
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Interest Rates, J&J, Stock Market Monday

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
STOCKS

Plug Power Climbs as J.P. Morgan Upgrades Stock to Overweight

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 500 Points as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Boost Sentiment

L3Harris-Technologies-1
INVESTING

L3Harris Rises on Plans to Sell Two Divisions for $1.45B

Johnson & Johnson's Profits Exceeds Analysts' Expectations
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Shares Leap After FDA, CDC Coronavirus Vaccine Approvals

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Gain as United Airlines Places New 737 MAX Jet Order, Sees Improving Travel Demand

Walmart and Microsoft Should Merge to Crush Amazon -- Jim Cramer Explains Why
INVESTING

Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Order for Express Delivery

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Extends Gains After Activist Investor Jeff Ubben Addition to Board