Perella Weinberg to Go Public in SPAC Transaction

Perella Weinberg will go public with the FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV SPAC, a deal valuing the combined group at $975 million.

Vaunted boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners is going public through a merger with a blank-check company, valuing the combined group at $975 million.

The special purpose acquisition vehicle is FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV, FTIV sponsored by finance maven Betsy Cohen.

She founded Jefferson Bank and The Bancorp Inc., which offers technology consulting to non-bank financial companies. She has been involved with other SPACs in the technology space.

At last check FinTech Acquisition shares were trading up 6.9% at $11.59.

FinTech Acquisition will pay $230 million cash for Perella Weinberg and raise another $125 million through a private placement at $10 a share.

“With the increasing complexity of today’s business environment, we believe demand for trusted independent advice is poised for years of significant growth,” Cohen said in the statement.

Investors in the private placement include Fidelity Management & Research, Wellington Management and Korea Investment & Securities.

The money raised will help repay debt and as much as $110 million will go toward redeeming a portion of ownership offered by some Perella Weinberg holders, according to the statement.

The deal is conditioned on regulatory clearances, a vote of FinTech Acquisition holders and other matters.

The new company expects to list on Nasdaq under the symbol PWP.

