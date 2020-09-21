Pepsi Targets 2040 for 100% Renewable Energy

Food and beverage titan PepsiCo aims to use 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2040, joining the trend of companies going green.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report said Monday it aimed to use 100% renewable energy throughout the food and beverage titan’s operations by 2040, joining the trend of companies going green.

A slew of corporations have already pledged to go 100% renewable, including Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report , Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

With the move, Pepsi joins RE100, an initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project, to bring together the world's most influential companies committed to 100% renewable electricity.

Pepsi’s target is “to source 100% renewable electricity across all of its company-owned and controlled operations globally by 2030 and across its entire franchise and third-party operations by 2040,” the Purchase, N.Y., company said in a statement.

“With PepsiCo's scale, the transition has the potential to reduce approximately 2.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, the equivalent of taking more than half a million cars off the road for a full year,” PepsiCo said.

Pepsi officials are concerned about climate change. “With the devastating effects of climate change being felt around the world, and the global food system under significant strain, accelerated action is needed," said Jim Andrew, Pepsi’s chief sustainability officer, in a statement.

"We know the responsibility that comes with our size and scale, so transitioning PepsiCo's global business operations to 100% renewable electricity is the right step forward to deliver meaningful impact as we continue to advance our sustainability agenda."

Pepsi shares recently traded at $130.49, down 0.8%, during a sharply lower session on Wall Street. The stock has slid 5% year to date.