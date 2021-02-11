TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

PepsiCo Guides for Growth in 2021 After Earnings Top Estimates

PepsiCo finishes the year on 'a strong note' and forecasts growth in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get Report said Thursday it was planning for growth in 2021 as strong beverage and snack sales, boosted by the coronavirus lockdown, helped the consumer foods giant beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Purchase, N.Y., company were up modestly to $138.10 in premarket trading Thursday.

PepsiCo reported net income of $1.85 billion, or $1.33 a share, compared with $1.77 billion, or $1.26 a share, a year ago.

Excluding nonrecurring items, earnings were $1.47 a share, ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.46. 

Revenue increased 8.8% to $22.5 billion, exceeding the FactSet consensus of $21.8 billion.

"We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter," Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

PepsiCo said organic sales rose 5% at its Frito-Lay division, and increased 8% at Quaker Foods North America. 

For 2021, PepsiCo guided to a mid-single digit increase in organic revenue and a high-single digit gain in earnings per share excluding currency fluctuations. 

The company also announced a 5% increase in its annualized dividend to $4.30 a share from $4.09.

"We assume that vaccination efforts will accelerate and that population mobility trends will gradually improve as consumers return to certain pre-pandemic behaviors by the second half of this year," CEO Ramon Laguarta said, according to Reuters.

Consumers are staying inside more as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and data from the COVID Symptom Study suggests the lockdown has led to increased snacking and increased alcohol consumption in the U.S.

Separately, PepsiCo on Wednesday rebranded its pancakes products to Pearl Milling Co., dropping the Aunt Jemima name, saying the original brand's origins were based on a racial stereotype.

Kraft's Unliever Bid is a Bullish Growth Play - Just Not in the U.S.
INVESTING

Kraft Agrees to Sell Nut Business to Hormel for $3.35 Billion

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Froth Warning; 'Hot' Stocks

Blackberry Was Awarded $815 Million For Overpaid Royalty Fees to Qualcomm
STOCKS

Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy for 2021

Retail shopping
STOCKS

Best Retail Stocks to Buy for 2021

Cannabis Stocks
CANNABIS

Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Zillow Surges After Beating Earnings Expectations

Genius Sports Lead
INVESTING

Buy dMY Technology Group II, Not AMC Entertainment

The debate is expected to touch on whether there is a contractual relationship between Uber and its drivers. Photo: Winson Wong
INVESTING

Uber Hailed by Analysts Despite Pandemic-Driven Earnings Miss