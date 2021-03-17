Pepsi Teams With LeBron James to Launch New Energy Drink

LeBron James will be the lead endorser for Mtn Dew Rise Energy after spending 18 years as a partner with Coke.

NBA superstar and businessman LeBron James is partnering with PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report to launch a new energy drink called Mtn Dew Rise Energy.

The multiyear partnership will begin with Mtn Dew Rise Energy and will span other endorsements across other categories, including snacks.

The new drink will contain ingredients meant to give a mental boost and immune system support with no added sugar. The drink contains about the same amount of caffeine in one can as two cups of coffee.

The new line of drinks is available in six flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz and Peach Mango Dawn.

“There’s a lot of rejecters out there that think that energy drinks don’t taste good, so we ... wanted to stand for a flavor-forward drink,” said Fabiola Torres, head of marketing for Pepsi, according to CNBC.

Most recently, Lebron James has appeared in commercials promoting Sprite, one of Pepsi rival Coca-Cola's (KO) - Get Report soft drinks.

James signed an endorsement deal with Pepsi earlier this year after spending 18 years with Coke. Pepsi says that it will also work with other influencers outside of James to push the product.

“LeBron’s contract came up at a time when both he and The Coca-Cola Company were actively reviewing all of its resources to make sure it was investing in places that ensured long-term growth. After many discussions with LeBron and his team, we mutually agreed to part ways," a Coke spokesperson said earlier this year.

James if the fifth-highest paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes, after making $60 million last year. He revealed this week that he had taken an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox through an investment in Fenway Sports Group.

Pepsi shares were down 0.2% to $133.74 per share on Wednesday.