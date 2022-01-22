Pepsi Stock: Company Goes Full Thirst Trap With New Collaboration

Gimmicks bring attention and PepsiCo wants to leverage its iconic brand with a new doughnut based on its iconic logo

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report loves a good thirst trap.

The number two beverage company perennially falls under Coca-Cola's (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shadow and escaping that requires some full-on "look at me" stunts. That has included repeated attempts to bring back Crystal Pepsi, a beverage better lost to time alongside 7-Up Gold, Tab Clear, Coca-Cola Cinnamon, Hubba Bubba Original Bubble Gum Soda, and Orbitz, a soda that had floating chunks of solid food in it.

Now, the company has partnered with a lesser-known (at least on a national basis) doughnut company to launch its "first-ever, limited-edition Pepsi ColaCream Donut." Pepsi borrowed Dunkin's spelling for the popular pastry treat, but the new logo-based snack will only be available at Randy's Donuts original Inglewood, California location starting Jan. 23.

To get the doughnut diehard Pepsi fans must not only travel to California, they have to buy a Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box which includes a 20 oz. Pepsi.

Image Source: PepsiCo.

Why Is Pepsi Releasing a Doughnut?

People tend to think of coffee or maybe milk as the drink that goes with a doughnut. And, while milk and Pepsi served as Laverne's favorite drink on the classic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," that combo never really caught on so the company's logic behind its doughnut collab leans more toward publicity stunt than food combo people demanded. Still, that's the flavor combo the beverage giant has aimed for.

"Reminiscent of the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola and cream is the perfect flavor combination for cola lovers everywhere, complete with the signature Pepsi globe and a surprise sprinkling of pop rocks inside to provide an additional burst of flavor and fun," the company said in a press release.

Pepsi lovers who order the Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box also get a QR code for an entry into sweepstakes where they can win items including limited-edition Pepsi/Randy's Donuts merchandise, Randy's Donuts gift cards, a year's worth of Pepsi, or custom-made Pepsi x Randy's Donuts sneakers designed by artist Chad Carothers.

"Our fans are trendsetters who are always on the lookout for new ways to enjoy the unapologetic flavor of Pepsi, said PepsiCo Marketing Vice President Claudia Calderon in a press release.

PepsiCo Stock Has Been Climbing

Pepsi stock has jumped more than 25% over the past 12 months. Shares closed on Jan 21 at $174.22, not far from its 52-week high of $177.24. The company reported 11.6% net revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021 and 13.2% growth year-to-date. It has also seen earnings per share climb by 20% through three quarters, though it dropped by 3% year-over-year in Q3.

Image Source: PepsiCo.

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter as we delivered very strong net revenue growth while carefully navigating a dynamic and volatile supply chain and cost environment. Given our year-to-date performance, we now expect our full-year organic revenue to increase approximately 8% and core constant currency earnings per share to increase at least 11%,” said CEO Ramon Laguarta in the company's Q3 earnings release.

PepsiCo expects to "deliver approximately 8% organic revenue growth" (versus its previous guidance of 6%) for the full year.