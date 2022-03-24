Pepsi Partners With an Unexpected Restaurant For Wild New Product

No, you're not going to guess. It's weird and maybe you want it?

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.

Many of the more out-there drinks are designed limited-time promotions that attract news coverage at launch but soon fade into obscurity before ultimately getting discontinued.

Last October, Coca-Cola discontinued over 200 unpopular brands like Tab, Zico, and Odwalla. Pepsi has also been trying to simplify its offering and, last summer sold Tropicana and its other juice brands to a private-equity firm for $3.3 billion.

But while both companies look to slim down their product lines, they're still both looking for the next big thing. That leads to some off choices (Coke with Coffee) but it can also deliver a hit beverage that sparks interest and drives sales.

Despite the hundreds of different Coke and Pepsi products that have hit the shelves over the years, the world's most-bought carbonated beverage in 2021 remained Classic Coke, Classic Pepsi, and Diet Coke.

Does It Come With A Stack Of Pancakes?

In one of the most unusual partnerships to date, Pepsi is collaborating with iconic pancake chain International House of Pancakes (IHOP), a Dine Global (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report brand, for a maple-syrup flavored product that "combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi."

Pepsi

The drink is truly limited-edition in that it won't be available in stores, online, or even at IHOP locations. Instead, those who want to try the unusual pairing will need to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes on social media while tagging @IHOP and adding the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes between now and March 29.

Pepsi will then send 2,000 winners a can of the maple syrup cola while one will also receive a custom Pepsi Spout (designed to look like IHOP's syrup pitchers) for pouring the drink.

Will Maple Syrup Soda Be a Winner for Pepsi and IHOP?

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike," Todd Kaplan, head of marketing at Pepsi, said in a statement.

The limited nature of the promotion is adding to the excitement around the product and helping drive attention to Pepsi in general. Sometimes this works – the Szechuan Sauce that McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report launched in 1998 to promote Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report's Mulan is still has legions of fans — but more often the product makes a small splash and then fades into "do you remember that weird flavor?" territory.

Such was the fate, at least, for products like Pepsi Cracker Jack, Pepsi Peeps, and (for those who are old enough to remember) Pepsi Blue.