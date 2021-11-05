Penn National Stock Rebounds From Third-Quarter Earnings Miss

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Penn National Gaming, Inc. Report shares did a turnaround Friday and started climbing one after day after the diversified gambling company missed Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates and a news outlet reported serious allegations against the founder of BarStool Sports.

Shares of the Wyomissing, Pa.-based company were climbing 7.5% to $61.72 at last check.

The stock began rising after Prescience Point Capital Management tweeted support for the company.

"Over the last year, mgmt trimmed the fat & this is now a structurally more profitable business than pre-covid with improving demographics (i.e., younger skew)," the firm said. "$PENN will be a cash flow machine with ~$1B/year in FCF to fund growth &/or buybacks."

On Thursday Penn National's shares tumble after the company posted third-quarter profit of $86.1 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $141.9 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago.

The FactSet analyst consensus called for 85 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue totaled $1.51 billion, up 33.8% from a year ago. The latest figure matched the FactSet consensus.

The company's stock also took a hit following publication of a negative article about Dave Portnoy, founder of the online sports betting app BarStool Sports. Penn National owns a significant equity stake in Barstool.

The article in Insider quoted several women who charged they had "violent and humiliating" sexual encounters with Portnoy.

Portnoy responded by posting a pair of videos on Twitter where he denied the allegations and called the article a "hit piece."

"Cancel culture has been coming for me for a decade," he said. This is just the next iteration.”

Prescience tweeted, "Barstool’s top podcasts do not feature Portnoy and cover a myriad of sports and pop-culture subjects. This is hardly a one-man show and shouldn’t be valued as one."

"Over the past few months $PENN has steadily gained share," the firm said. "Once the dust settles, Barstool’s brand loyalty will differentiate itself from competitors, generating sticky, high margin revenue."

Penn National did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, a Barstool Sports told Variety that, “we are not in the business of managing our employees’ personal lives, but we have made sure to have specific processes in place that encourage our colleagues to confidentially share any concerns they might have about their work environment."

"This recent news does not involve any workplace behavior," the statement continued. "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on the private lives of our employees, but we take this matter seriously and are monitoring it closely.”