Penn National Shares Cut to Sell at Deutsche on Valuation

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report shares were lower after the casino operator's shares were cut to sell from hold at Deutsche Bank on valuation concern.

The investment firm lifted its price target on Penn National to $22 a share from $12. The new target indicates almost 40% potential downside from the stock's Friday closing price.

The firm's analysts lifted the target because "the margin profiles of regional gaming operators will be stronger post the pandemic."

But Penn National will be more challenged in improving its margins than its peers will "given prior margin disciplines and higher-than-peer blended gaming taxes, which have forced Penn, over time, to be leaner than most," the firm said.

Deutsche Bank sees the present equity value of the company's sports-betting and iGaming business equating to about $18 a share, or $2.5 billion. Penn National in January paid $225 million to acquire its 50% stake in Barstool Sports.

"In our view, the biggest risk to our call is the near term and a rising equity market which is embracing story / concept stocks," Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli said.

"Further, we recognize, with this call we are likely arguing against a bull case, of sports betting and iCasino being a huge windfall for Penn National, which will have no near-term resolution."

Santarelli also says that Penn's gaming tax circumstance is more difficult, as in most cases domestic gaming taxes are the single largest expense for an operator.

Penn National shares at last check were off 4.1% at $34.57.