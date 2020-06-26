Airline CEOs Are Set to Meet With Pence on Friday

The CEOs of American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United on Friday are scheduled to meet with Vice President Pence, a media report says.

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday is set to meet with the chief executives of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, Southwest Airlines, (LUV) - Get Report, United Airlines UAL and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report, a media report says.

Vice President Mike Pence and the CEOs will discuss the travel restrictions placed on U.S. travelers by Europe, implementing temperature checks at U.S. airports, contact-tracing airline passengers, and the likely impact of coronavirus on travel demand, according to Reuters.

The Europe question is especially pressing for United Airlines, whose flights to Europe and other destinations make up 17% of its passenger revenue. Those destinations account for 15% of revenue at Delta and 11% at American, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The European Union is considering barring Americans from traveling to the Continent as it prepares to open its borders next week.

Travel between the U.S. and Europe has been restricted since March, with governments on both sides of the Atlantic preventing travelers from crossing over in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The White House wants a plan in place for airlines to collect contact-tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers by Sept. 1, reports have said.

As for temperature checks, the airlines are pushing the Trump administration to require them for passengers to reassure customers about the safety of air travel, Reuters reported.

Airline stocks at last check were lower: United fell 2.1%, Delta was down 1.3%, American gave up 1.9%, Southwest was off 1.2% and JetBlue was 1.4% down.