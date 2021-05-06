Peloton Narrows Loss, Revenue Surges on Connected Fitness

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report reported better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results as connected-fitness revenue surged, but the results were shadowed by the company's recall of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills one day earlier.

Shares of the New York company at last check were 6% lower at $78.79.

Peloton reported its net loss narrowed to $8.6 million, or 3 cents a share, from $55.6 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expected the company to report a loss of 12 cents a share.

Revenue more than doubled -- up 141% -- to $1.26 billion, while the FactSet consensus called for revenue of $1.12 billion.

Revenue was driven by strong demand for connected-fitness products; faster deliveries resulting from investment in expedited shipping, and sustained low levels of customers leaving the platform for rival services, the company said.

Revenue in the connected-fitness segment was $1.02 billion, up 140% year-over-year. It accounted for 81% of total revenue.

Connected-fitness-subscription workouts tripled (up 239%) to more than 149.5 million. The monthly average was 26 workouts per subscription, compared with 17.7 a year earlier.

The company said in its shareholder letter that it had "invested aggressively in the continued expansion of our supply chain."

"[These] investments have yielded significant improvements for our members, as average wait times for our original bike are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels," the letter said.

On Wednesday, Peloton shares fell and the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of the company's Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after a child died and dozens of other people were injured.

A 6-year-old died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill and Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

Last month, the commission issued an urgent safety warning about the treadmills and urged owners with small children and pets to stop using the devices immediately.

Following the announcement, Bank of America analyst Justin Post downgraded Peloton to neutral from buy and lowered his one-year price target to $100 from $150 amid changes to what he said was his "upside thesis" on the company’s financial prospects.

In February, Peloton reported fiscal fiscal-second quarter results that topped analyst estimates.