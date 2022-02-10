Peloton Stock: Star Investor Bill Miller Considers Buying

Skip to main content
Is Amazon the Best Buyer for Peloton? Analyst Breaks Down Base Case
'We are intrigued with the value of their subscribers' and Peloton's new CEO, says Bill Miller, founder of Miller Value Partners.
Investment icon Bill Miller, founder of Miller Value Partners, said the firm is considering an investment in the connected-fitness company Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report.

“We don’t own Peloton now, because they’re in the midst of a massive restructuring,” he told CNBC on Wednesday. 

“But we are intrigued with the value of their subscribers and [new Chief Executive Barry McCarthy’s] evident experience with that both at Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report and Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report. And it’s a great brand.” McCarthy had served as chief financial officer of both companies.

Peloton’s stock has plunged 67% in the past six months amid sluggish demand for its high-priced exercise bikes and treadmills. That led to the ouster of CEO John Foley, co-founder of the company, and to a 20% slicing of the corporate staff.

The stock has rebounded 53% in the past week amid talk that Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report or some other company may buy Peloton. It recently traded at $37.15.

