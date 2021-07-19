Peloton, Stay-at-Home Stocks Rise on Delta Variant Spread

Peloton, Chewy, DoorDash, Kroger and other stay-at-home stocks are higher as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

Connected-fitness titan Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report, online-pet-supplies retailer Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report and other stay-at-home stocks rose on Monday amid worry about the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant.

The variant has spread rapidly in parts of Asia, including Japan, where the Olympics will begin Friday, and in the U.S.

Delta is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN. Experts said it was worsening the rise in in cases among unvaccinated Americans.

Great Britain, which dropped nearly all its domestic restrictions on business and travel as of Monday, recorded a world-high 48,000 new infections on Sunday, mostly as a result of the fast-spreading delta variant.

Peloton recently traded at $117.25, up 6.1%; Chewy at $81.80, up 6.3%; food delivery group DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report at $176.69, up 4.6%; and Kroger (KR) - Get Report, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, at $40.84, up 3.8%.

Yale Medicine, the clinical practice for the Yale School of Medicine, published five things we need to know about the Delta variant:

· “Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains.

· "Unvaccinated people are at risk.

· "Delta could lead to hyperlocal outbreaks.

· "There is still more to learn about Delta.

· "Vaccination is the best protection against Delta.”

The new scourge isn’t a surprise, said Inci Yildirim, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious disease specialist. “All viruses evolve over time and undergo changes as they spread and replicate.”

But the quickness of the global spread is unique, said F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine epidemiologist. “Delta will certainly accelerate the pandemic.”