Peloton Spin-Trademark Argument Meritless, Mad Dogg Athletics Says

Peloton says 'spin' and 'spinning' are part of the fitness lexicon while Mad Dogg Athletics charges patent infringement.

Mad Dogg Athletics took a bite out of Peloton Interactive's (PTON) - Get Report attempt to scrub trademarks for the words "spin" and "spinning," claiming the connected-fitness company's argument was "meritless."

Mad Dogg Athletics, Venice, Calif., said in a statement that it "is a matter of public record" that it has been continuously using, licensing, and enforcing rights to its "Spin" and "Spinning" trademarks for more than 25 years.

In December, Mad Dogg Athletics filed a lawsuit against Peloton in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging that Peloton's Bike and Bike+ infringe its patents.

Last week Peloton filed petitions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in an effort to cancel both trademarks.

"Spin class and spin bike are part of the fitness lexicon," Peloton said in its petition.

"Even five minutes of simple Google (GOOGL) - Get Report searching reveal that everyone in the world — other than Mad Dogg — understands that 'spin' and 'spinning' are generic terms to describe a type of exercise bike and associated in-studio class."

"Enough is enough," the petition continued. "It is time to put a stop to Mad Dogg’s tactic of profiting by threatening competitors, marketplaces and even journalists with enforcement of generic trademarks."

In response, Mad Dogg Athletics said it was "confident that Peloton's legal action will fail."

"It appears to be little more than retaliation for Mad Dogg Athletics’ patent infringement lawsuit filed against Peloton in December 2020 seeking relief for Peloton’s misuse of Mad Dogg Athletics’ patented technology," the company said.

The Spinning brands, Mad Dogg Athletics said, "provide consumers with a means to distinguish Mad Dogg Athletics products from knockoffs and other products that do not deliver the quality, design, and customer experience that have made the Spinning brands world-famous."

On Monday, Peloton won a round in a lawsuit filed against it in October by closely held NordicTrack bike maker Icon Health & Fitness. The suit sought to prohibit U.S. sales of Peloton’s Bike+ with Auto-Follow.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, claimed the bike infringed an Icon patent for a swiveling touchscreen and the ability to automatically switch resistance levels during classes.

Peloton shares at last check were down 2.4% to $122.75. The stock has dropped sharply in recent days.

Sales of home workout programs and exercise equipment surged following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, as health clubs were forced to close in an effort to limit spread of the disease.