TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Peloton Slips After Rival Nautilus Launches a New Bike

Connected-fitness company Peloton traded lower Tuesday after rival Nautilus launched its new indoor connected bike.
Author:
Publish date:

Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Report shares slipped on Tuesday after rival Nautilus  (NLS) - Get Report launched a new connected indoor bike.

Shares of the New York company dropped 3.9% to $111.85 at last check. Home fitness rival Nautilus was down 6.5% to $19.65.

Nautilus said its new Bowflex C7 connected bike with a touch screen will be available at certain Dick's Sporting Goods  (DKS) - Get Report outlets. The bike offers access to the JRNY digital fitness service.

In addition to the touch screen the C7 also offers users 100 resistance levels along with a variety of workouts.

“A recent survey found that entertainment is a part of most fitness consumers’ workouts with 93% citing at least one form of entertainment they engage in while working out," Nautilus Chief Executive Jim Barr said in a statement.

Adding the JRNY fitness service to the Bowflex C7 "delivers what consumers are requesting." 

The JRNY digital fitness service is available on Bowflex.com and for download in the Google Play  (GOOGL) - Get Report and the App Store  (AAPL) - Get Report and comes preloaded on the C7 bike.

Those who buy the C7 bike get two months of the JRNY fitness service free. After the trial period, a JRNY membership costs $19.99 a month or $149 a year.

The survey conducted by YouGov for Nautilus, Vancouver, Wash., also showed that working out at home on a weekly basis has increased to 73% during the pandemic from 43% before it. 

And 55% of these consumers surveyed said they have purchased fitness equipment since the pandemic started.

"The high demand for home fitness solutions is growing our consumer base and demand for product availability in a variety of places at a range of price points,” added Jay McGregor, Nautilus's vice president and general manager for North America retail.

Last week Peloton stock dropped after a report that consumers are getting frustrated waiting for the stationary bikes and treadmills they ordered from the connected-fitness company.

Life insurance
INVESTING

Wells Fargo to Sell Centurion Life to Insurtech Bestow

Why Retail Investors Should Pay Attention to Salesforce's Dreamforce
INVESTING

How to Trade Salesforce With Earnings, Slack Deal on Deck

Jim Cramer on Amazon Breaching $1,000 a Share
INVESTING

Amazon Smashes Records as Pandemic Spurs Online Holiday Shopping

Citigroup Downgrades Shares of Biogen
INVESTING

Sage Therapeutics Draws Negative Commentary on Biogen Deal

Cramer Stock Market Breakdown. 12/1
JIM CRAMER

Stocks Jim Cramer Would Buy During Tuesday Market Rebound

Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday?
INVESTING

Black Friday Traffic Tumbles, But Online Shoppers Hit 100 Million - National Retail Federation

Wake Up Wall Street: Trump Agrees Not to Scrap NAFTA
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs in Broad Wall Street Rally

Chinese Electric-car Bellwether Marque Nio Narrows Gap With Tesla, In Sign Domestic Rivals Are Gaining Ground On US Giant
INVESTING

NIO Shares Drop Despite Record November Electric Car Deliveries