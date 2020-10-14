Peloton Price Target Raised to $144 by Truist Analyst - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Peloton Price Target Raised to $144 by Truist Analyst

Truist analyst Youssef Squali raised his share-price target on Peloton to a Wall Street high of $144 from $115.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali raised his share-price target on the exercise-equipment-and-software company to a Wall Street high $144 from $115.

He has a buy rating on the stock.

"Shelter-in-place practices have created the perfect environment for greater adoption of home exercise equipment, and for Peloton (#1 sought-after brand) through a combination of high quality products/service, easy financing, greater brand awareness and a strong logistics platform," Squali wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

Peloton shares recently traded at $133.56, up 2%. They have more than quadrupled year to date amid strong demand for stay-at-home exercise products during the coronavirus pandemic.

Truist in a survey found that more than half of respondents have canceled their gym memberships or plan to do so. More than half also said that they expected to exercise more at home, even after the pandemic ends.

Bikes -- Peloton’s specialty -- are seeing their share of home exercise equipment purchases increasing, Squali said.

Last month, Peloton reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter ended June 20. It earned 27 cents a share on a GAAP and adjusted basis, compared with a loss of $2.07 a share in the year-earlier quarter. 

Revenue more than doubled to $607.1 million from $223.3 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report GAAP earnings of 10 cents a share, or an adjusted 15 cents, on revenue of $586.2 million.

Gross-profit margin was 47.6%, 2.75 percentage points wider than a year earlier. Operating expenses were 33% of revenue, less than half the year-earlier figure of 67%. 

Tags
terms:
Sports businessHealthSports
Cash-strapped Tesla Challenger NIO Signs Preliminary Deal For US$1.4 Billion Funding
INVESTING

Nio Upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Strength of China's EV Market

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook to Explore Using AI to Help Store Renewable Energy

Splunk Earnings: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Splunk Double Downgraded by UBS on Growth Estimate Concerns

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

What Wall Street Is Saying: Netflix's Third-Quarter Results

Goldman Sachs Lead
INVESTING

When to Buy Goldman Sachs After It Crushes Earnings

PNC Financial (PNC) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
INVESTING

PNC Financial Tops 3rd-Quarter Estimate; Shares Ease

Zoom Lead
INVESTING

Zoom Video Unveils OnZoom, a New Events Platform

Stocks Down Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Make Move Lower as Stimulus Uncertainty Reigns